Community members will have a decision to make this November, as one thing they will be asked to consider is a new Recreation Tax, which the Hiawatha City Commission voted to include on the ballot on Monday night.
The new tax would replace the current Street Lamp tax that will sunset in 2020. Mayor Bill Collins said the sales tax will decrease the mil levy if it passes by 3 to 7 mils.
The City released a table that demonstrates the offset with the following example: “If someone pays property tax on a $150,000 home and the mil levy was decreased by 4 mils as a result of the recreation sales tax, that person would have to spend $27,600 in that same year to negate the savings of the mil decrease. That is equal to spending $530 on taxable items in the city per week.”
In other business:
* After no public comments were made in the budget hearing, the commission also voted to approve the 2020 budget. Commissioner Toni Hull commended those who worked on the Budget Committee, saying they put together an outstanding budget. The group also voted to table discussions until the next meeting on bids for the Hometown Heroes banners and equipment for the fire department. They also approved the fifth payment for the Citywide Street Sales Tax project, in the amount of $360,862.36.
* The commission heard from Chauncey Madere and Tammie SanGrait, and approved the use and waiver of fees for Bruning Park for a Children’s Miracle Network event, pending proof of insurance.
* City Clerk Tish Sims read the Homer White Week Proclamation, naming the week of July 29 to August 3 Homer White Week.
* Hiawatha Community Hospital’s John Broberg was present to give an update on the hospital. He said the hospital is focusing on operations, and have a strategic planning meeting coming in September. Broberg said a new radiology storage system is saving the hospital money and better fitting needs, and that at this point in the year, the hospital is up 14 percent in revenue compared to last year at this time, and thanks to the increased cash-on-hand, has been able to make payments on its lines of credit. Broberg noted that capital equipment is where the hospital is struggling, as they will need to purchase $1 to $2 million worth of equipment each year over the next three years to keep up to date, which is where the failed tax vote would have benefited.
* A report from Stacy Jasper said that the Hiawatha Parks and Rec department would host a youth basketball camp from July 23-25, with over 60 kids signed up so far, and also that coed softball’s season will be don late July. Jasper also passed along that the Hiawatha Aquatic Park would be hosting a carnival on Aug. 11, and will stay open on limited hours from that point through end of August.
* The Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $82,233.35, utility refunds of $144.10, a payment to BG Consultants of $957.63, a payment to Suez Utility Service Co., Inc. of $10,697.10, as well as a plumbing and mechanical license for Sargent Drilling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.