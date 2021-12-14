The Hiawatha Commission met on Monday evening, and following a discussion voted to remove Gene Atland from the position of Fire Chief in a 3-2 vote.
The group held a discussion on the current appointed Fire Chief, and the ability of the city to allow the department to select their own candidate for the position.
Current Fire Chief Gene Atland was appointed without recommendation after the commission removed former Fire Chief Ryan Shockley in November 2019.
During his designated time at the end of the meeting, Commissioner Brian Shefferd said he understands that there has been a problem with the Fire Department for a while, and that he believes that the department should be able to select their own chief. After some procedural discussion, Shefferd motioned to remove Atland, which would allow the members of the Fire Department to vote for a qualified candidate to be recommended to the commission, who then would hold a vote for appointment. The commission discussed that the residence restrictions, determining how far out of town the Fire Chief can reside, are still in effect.
Shefferd’s motion was seconded by Commissioner David Middendorf. After calling for a vote, Commissioners Middendorf, Shefferd and Evans Woehlecke voted ‘aye’ with Commissioner Becky Shamburg and Mayor Bill Collins voting against the motion. The motion passed, removing Atland from the position immediately. Assistant Chief Paul Shaefer will be notified that he will be the Acting Fire Chief until a recommendation and appointment are made.
The commission also voted to extend the deadline for homes in progress that have been found to be in infringement of the Minimum Housing Code Violations. Dean Tollefson — the only property owner present — was given a six month extension, while the other properties were afforded an extension until April.
In other business:
* The group also voted to approve plans for ARPA funds, which include engineering reimbursement for the sewer department, purchasing a generator for a lift station and air conditioning work for the Fisher Center, from the first round of funding. Also approved was a request from the city offices to move utility meter reading to no earlier than the 15th of the month to comply with billing software.
* The commission voted to approve agreements with Sabetha Community Hospital for occupational assessments and PCE & drug testing services, as well as renewing firefighting services with the outlying communities, allowing for an extension through January of the current contract to allow the groups time to vote.
* Commissioner Middendorf and Richard Jarvis were approved for renewed terms on the Tree Board, Floyd McElwain was appointed for a 3 year term on the Airport Board, and Middendorf was appointed as the City Commission’s representative on the Land Bank Board.
* The Commission also voted to approve the hiring of a full-time Municipal Court Clerk, allowed a temporary permit for the Hiawatha Country Club to serve alcohol for the hospital New Years Eve fundraiser, donated 3 splash passes to the Hiawatha High School After Prom, approved a land lease renewal with the Brown County Historical Society for historical farming and voted to enter into an agreement with the Kansas Department of Children and Families to provide water and wastewater assistance payments. Also approved was an ordinance governing mobile food vendors inside city limits, along with an annual city salary and compensation ordinance.
* The commission voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds in the amount of $162.45, payment to Tedrow Construction, LLC in the amount of $33,000.00, and payments to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly in the amounts of $2,000.00 and $3,000.00.
