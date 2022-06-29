At Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the group approved a plan for attracting potential candidates for the position of City Administrator as well as granted an extension on a house set for demolition.
Larry Paine is currently serving in the position on an interim basis while the city pursues long-term candidates.
Paine addressed the commission, stating that he has formed the strategy, which involves the Kansas League of Municipalities advertising and collecting resumes for the fee of $1,750. Paine has assembled a qualified group of professionals who have held positions similar to City Administrator, who will review the resumes. That group will then present a ranked list of candidates for the city’s consideration. The commission voted to approve the plan, spending $1,750 on resume acquisition, as well as funding to the review board.
Commissioner Brian Shefferd stated that he has around 50 volunteers to help clean up properties and work on the Davidson’s house, which has been sent to the demolition list for the city. He said there is progress being made, and asked the commission to grant 90 days for the community to help the family get their house back within code. A motion was made and seconded and approved to grant the extension, and Shefferd said he would be on hand at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning with volunteers if anyone wants to join in the efforts.
In other business:
Leah McPeak was present to discuss the TeamMates Mentoring Program. McPeak stated that with all the recent talk of school safety, the program can give kids a positive role model and a safe adult to speak with. Commissioner Becky Shamburg shared that she also works with the TeamMates Program, as well as serving on the board, and voiced her support.
The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included payment to J&B Contractors for street work at 1st and Iowa Streets in the amount of $18,404.90, payment to 1st Due Emergency Response Solutions for fire department turn out gear in the amount of $10,392.56, payment to the Kansas State Treasurer for general obligation bonds in the amounts of $60,512.50 and $277,200.00, and utility account refunds in the amount of $480.95.
The group also approved a KDHE Consent Order regarding the Wastewater Treatment Facility, a request to approve the purchase of cyber liability coverage in the amount of $4,125.00 and a request to write off uncollectable utility debt in the amount of $268.70.
Interim City Administrator Paine requested to set the city’s 2023 Budget Hearing for July 11, which was approved.
Austin Masters was on hand to present the Statement of Conditions for USDA Funding for an upcoming sewer project. The proposed loan amount is 1,640,000 at 40 years and 1.5% with an annual payment of just under $55,000, which factors in a $995,000 USDA grant, with a $345,000 contributed from the city, with an existing CDBG $600,000 grant in place. Masters went through several other conditions, including a requirement to use American steel. The commission approved a request to sign a Letter of Intent to Meet Conditions as well as for an Obligation of Funds.
Library Director Erin Verbick presented an update on Morrill Public Library. Verbick said that summer programs have been going very well. The library is needing to replace a window that was broken by a rock. Verbick thanked Commissioner David Middendorf and resident Brenda Bolden for volunteering to help with landscaping upkeep. There was also discussion of budgeting and adjustments the library is making to save money with donations on the decline. Verbick was also granted a request to reappoint Micheala Siebenmorgen to the Library Board for a term of 2022-2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.