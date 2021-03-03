Similar stances led to a similar outcome on Monday night, as the Hiawatha City Commission heard from some of the same voices in protest to the city’s mask mandate at the meeting, as well as from a local business owner in support of the mandate.
Chris Kroll, Nancy Dvorak, Richard Schilling and Jay Brock all spoke to the commission at Monday night's regular meeting.
Kroll spoke from outside City Hall, stating the opinion that the science behind masks can be easily debunked and that the city keeps changing its stances and requirements. Kroll said that commissioners would be replaced at election if they did not change the mask mandate.
Dvorak spoke two weeks after her husband and daughter addressed the commission. She talked about traveling to Europe during the early stages of COVID, as well as traveling to Mexico over Christmas. Dvorak said that in her experience, she believes the situation is less dire than what was presented by the media. She believes the country has been taken over by fear, but that the information available cannot be trusted.
Schilling returned to address the commission a second time. He stated his belief that masks should be recommended but does not believe a mandate is necessary.
Speaking before the commission for the first time, Brock said that he did not believe in the severity of the virus until it hit close to home. He now supports the mask mandate and requested that the commission keep it in place until they feel it is safe. Brock, who is a co-owner of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, said he does not like wearing a mask, but knows that a mask mandate is not unreasonable given the pandemic.
Commissioners Becky Shamburg, David Middendorf and Evans Woehlecke all shared the opinion that it is not time to rescind the mandate yet. All three said they have heard from citizens thanking them for keeping the mask mandate in place despite some resistance. Commissioner Brian Shefferd, who has also spoken in favor of re-opening City Hall, did not make a motion to rescind the mask mandate, but said that he feels that Hiawatha is late to the game in joining other local communities in moving past the mandates.
Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg and Brown County Health Officer Robin Downard both shared that they do not believe the city has reached the level of vaccinations to rescind the mask order. Mayor Bill Collins said he would like to see all senior citizens who want to be vaccinated covered before the mandate is lifted.
