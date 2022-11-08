Becky Berger

New Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger

The search for a permanent replacement for Hiawatha’s City Administrator reached its conclusion at Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission.

The the group voted to agree to a contract beginning Dec. 5 with current Interim Assistant County Administrator for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Becky Berger. 

Berger is a familiar face in local governance, as she served in Atchison’s city government for nearly 10 years, including the last 4 years as City Manager, before her resignation in August of 2021. Berger, a graduate of Willamette University, was interviewed at a Special Meeting of the Commission late in October, and hired with a strong recommendation of Hiawatha’s current Interim City Administrator Larry Paine, who was very complimentary and said he was proud to present the contract to the commission. Paine has served as the Interim Administrator for Hiawatha since former City Administrator Mike Nichols resigned earlier this year. 

