The search for a permanent replacement for Hiawatha’s City Administrator reached its conclusion at Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission.
The the group voted to agree to a contract beginning Dec. 5 withcurrent Interim Assistant County Administratorfor the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas,Becky Berger.
Berger is a familiar face in local governance, as she served in Atchison’s city government for nearly 10 years, including the last 4 years as City Manager, before her resignation in August of 2021. Berger, a graduate of Willamette University,was interviewed at a Special Meeting ofthe Commission late in October, and hired with a strong recommendation of Hiawatha’s current Interim City Administrator Larry Paine, whowas very complimentary and said he was proud to present the contract to the commission. Paine has served as the Interim Administrator for Hiawatha since former CityAdministrator Mike Nichols resigned earlier this year.
In other business:
* The commission heard requests from Brenda Bolden regarding Star Park. Bolden would like the park’s basketball court tobearthe name of Coach JohnMcLendon, would like a trash can placed on the eastside of the court, where she picks up a lot of trash, and would also like a flagpole in memory of black Civil War veteran York Alexander, who owned property on the grounds of what would eventually become Star Park.Mayor Bill Collins said the commission would take time to research the matters and history before making any decisions.
* TeresaMcAnerneyof NEK Enterprise Facilitation gave updates onthe group and their activities and recognitions.
* Librarian Erin Verbick was present togive updates on the Morrill Public Library, as well.
* Waste Water Superintendent Dave Grimm informed the Commission that, as of this week,Phase I of the Waste Water Treatment Plant Project will be 100% complete. Dominic Grier stated that Russell Cousins has been hired for the department.
* On behalf of Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper, Larry Paine informed the commission that nearly 1,000 people went through the department’s Halloween activities for youth and adults.
*The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included: payments to J&B Contractors in the amounts of $44,869.60 and $9,544.00, payment togWorksin the amount of $12,469.00, and a payment to Glacial Hills Resource Conservation & Development Region Inc. In the amount of $3,300.00.
*The commission approved a lease agreement with Hemisphere GNSS (USA), Inc. for 10 acres.*Nick Haedt was reappointed to the tree board.
* Michael Koerperich and Jim Reigle were reappointed to the Airport Board.
*The Commission approved a Master Service Agreement withgWorks.
*A request to close City Hall at noon on Dec. 30for end of year paperwork completion was approved.
*City Clerk Lynette Grier announced that City Hall will be closed on Nov. 11, 25thand 26th.
