Monday night marked the second meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission in May, and the group returned to a conversation they have been addressing at recent meetings.
NEK-CAP has approached the commission about finding land within Hiawatha to relocate their office and classrooms, with much discussion surrounding the RV park and skate park area near the Fisher Center, and the potential future uses of the land.
Former-Commissioner Toni Hull was present to express her support as a citizen for bringing the NEK-CAP facilities into town, even it means having to find alternative sites for future Parks and Recreation buildings. A future recreation center and a new swimming pool are ideas that have been target for future years, but Hull shared that she is of the opinion that the value of bringing in business is too great to turn away for ideas that are still years from coming to fruition. Mayor Bill Collins also stated clearly that he is in support of bringing NEK-CAP to Hiawatha, and questioned how set in stone any plans for future rec facilities are.
There was discussion of other city properties, as well as a potential church property that could house part of the facilities needed, but the NEK-CAP representatives present still felt that the originally-discussed property is the only true fit for what they are trying to accomplish. There was further talk of the cost of relocating the skate park, as well as the cost of running streets and utilities to properties that currently have no services.
When called upon to decide if the city would be moving forward or stepping back from the commitment of the land at the current RV park, Commissioners Becky Shamburg, Dave Middendorf and Brian Shefferd all shared the opinion that letting go of valuable pieces of city property is not in the best interest of the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.