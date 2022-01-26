The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday night, hosting local Scouts for a Scouts-BSA Anniversary Week Proclamation.
With the youth gathered behind the Commission, City Clerk Tish Sims read the Proclamation, declaring the week of February 6, 2022 as BSA Anniversary Week.
The Commission returned to a discussion of Resolution 2021-10. The issue, which had been tabled at recent meetings, was citing a Hiawatha property with violations of the City Code. It was reported that the majority of the cleanup or removal of vehicles has taken place, and that only a few inoperable or unregistered vehicles remained. With progress in place, the Resolution died for lack of a motion.
A bid for planting and maintaining downtown planters was accepted from Wolf River Nursery for the amount of $5,518. No bid was approved for walking trail beds. The group also voted on the annual request to write off uncollectable utility debt. The Commission took no action after a 10-minute Executive Session.
City Administrator Mike Nichols informed the Commission that he was contacted by Blue Cross Blue Shield regarding this year’s increase to health and dental insurance. After several years of double digit increases, the rates will increase by 4.9% and .5%, respectively. Nichols also shared that he was approached by the Brown County Historical Society about purchasing land between the Historical Society and the Fisher Center. A donor would like to put up a 100 foot by 60 foot building to house historic windmills. The Commission was amenable to the idea, and there will be further talks in the future.
In other business, the Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to BG Consultants in the amount of $1,391.60, a payment to Olsson in the amount of $2,561.70 and a payment to Morrill Public Library in the amount of $83,637.52 for property tax remittance.
