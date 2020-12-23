The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, focusing much of their meeting on putting a bow on 2020.
The commission approved an ordinance to pay all claims and charges for 2021, as well as a motion to waive GAAP requirements, which is a requirement leading up to the yearly audit, and also an ordinance determining and establishing salaries and compensation for city employees. The group also approved a request from City Clerk Tish Sims to close City Hall the afternoon of Dec. 31 to allow time to close out books for the end of the year.
Other annual business was approved, as requests to seek bids for trash service and healthcare were passed, while John Lueger was reappointed to the Airport Board and Pete Rosa and Jeff Moore were reappointed to the Tree Board.
Also approved was an ordinance establishing a land bank, an amendment to the budget to allow for added sewer costs, and an amendment to the City Administrator’s employment contract. The Commission also voted to approve a resolution finding a violation of the City Code, relating to an abandoned vehicle at 203 Oregon Street, as well as a resolution to update Corporate Limits and Boundaries of the City. Street Superintendent Nic Siebenmorgen requested permission and was approved to seek bids to replace the City’s 2003 Ford flatbed.
Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper spoke about her Volunteers of the Year, as well as the final HP&R programs of the year, including a letters to Santa program that resulted in 42 custom letters from Santa to Hiawatha youth.
Water and Lights Superintendent Brad Scott informed the commission that work has begun on the motor that rings the bell for the City clock. Library Director Erin Verbick also addressed the commission, stating that the library is closing in on fishing up and restocking after the recent remodel. After the library is back together, Verbick said that they will begin making a decision of when to reopen to the public.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to Olsson in the amount of $12,445.08 and a payment to Vulcan Industries in the amount of $29,656.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.