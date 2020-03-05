The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and a prevalent topic of conversation was the destruction of properties within the city limits.
The commission voted to seek bids for the demolition of properties known as 914 and 916 Miami Street. City Administrator Mike Nichols also discussed with the commission a request from HFED to assist in the demo of a recently purchased property.
After purchasing 207 Oregon Street a recent auction, HFED asked if the city would be willing to perform demolition services on the structure, with HFED paying all dump fees. Mayor Bill Collins noted that a citizen who purchased 212 Oregon made a similar request.
This sparked a discussion about spending city crew hours on this type of project and the precedent it sets. Nichols noted that when individuals or groups purchase properties with demolition in mind, it keeps the city from having to eventually go through legal processes to acquire and eventually demolish the buildings. It was decided that a vote will be taken when title has been properly transferred, and it was pointed out that, if passed, these jobs would completed as crews have time outside of other city projects.
In other action:
* The commission approved a request from Hiawatha Youth Baseball to use Bruning Park for a fundraiser on the weekend of May 9 to help raise money to fulfill a new league requirement of pitching mounds for all 14 and under baseball games.
* Dr. Julie Rosa addressed the commission with an update from the Hiawatha Hospital, noting that revenues are up, as well as expenses due to the need for contract nursing, and said that recruiting trips are planned to Colorado, Texas, Nebraska and Iowa in upcoming months. Rosa also reminded the commission that a fundraiser is being held on March 21 for a new call system. The commission also approved a bid from Vision Care Direct for the city’s vision insurance plan, and also agreed to solicit bids for pest control.
* Water Superintendent Brad Scott addressed a card of thanks received from a citizen for work done at their property and pointed out that the city’s office staff had much to do with the work going smoothly as well and deserved a share of the credit.
* City Attorney Andy Delaney told the commission that a holdover tenant at 914 Miami was having trouble finding a place to move some cars and asked for an extension, and was told that he could extend to the 16th. Delaney also mentioned that a resolution of support for the proposed fire district was not ready for the meeting because he was planning to meet with the fire department later in the evening to finalize details.
* City Administrator Nichols also presented a plan to the commission for restructuring accounting for the recently passed recreation sales tax, which will simplify and clarify where the money from the tax is going, which was approved by the commission.
* The Consent Agenda was approved, which included an appropriation of $19,519.76, a payment to Mitra Developers for $29,384.43, a payment to Hiawatha Hotel in the amount of $66,454.34, payments to the Kansas State Treasurer in the amount of $3,812.50 and $77,920.00 and a a payment to the Frances Plamann Charitable Trust of $10,313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.