The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up for the upcoming Give Back to Move Forward Match Day event May 27-28 at the Fisher Center.
This year, the foundation board is excited to announce the addition of seven new funds - for a total of 31. This year, $62,000 in matching funds was accumulating, allowing for a match of up to $2,000 for each fund - dollar for dollar, starting at the first dollar donated.
Information about all of the funds with details about each project can be found at the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com. Here is a little bit about each of the new funds:
Robinson Fire Department: The Robinson Fire Department is raising funds to purchase a replacement pumper truck. The current pumper is a 1983 model. Fire Department officials said the pumper has served them well, but parts are obsolete and unavailable. Robinson Fire Department is made up of 15 members who volunteer their time and efforts to serve the community. Our primary coverage area includes the City of Robinson, Robinson Township, and Irving Township. We also provide mutual aid to neighboring departments including the cities of Hiawatha and Horton. Other than fires, we also respond to medical, motor vehicle accident, search and rescue, as well as various community support calls.
Hiawatha Community Hospital Ladies Auxiliary: The group supports Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital in the area of patient and employee needs as the group is dedicated to continue to assist the hospital in promoting the health and welfare of the community.
The Auxiliary has been very active in supporting the hospital for over 50 years. The board currently consists of 16 volunteer members. Major fundraising projects in the past have included an annual Cookie/Candy Sale each Christmas, and Bunko party nights as well as proceeds from The Hospital Gift Shop. Covid restriction have prevented the group from having these funds raising events and The Gift Shop has not been open on a regular basis for the last two years. Projects funded over the past years have included purchasing equipment for Laboratory, Surgery, ER, Dietary and Nursing. The group purchased a treadmill and a NuStep for Cardiac Rehab and funded a pergola outside the front entrance, new recliners for patient rooms, Blood pressure machines and manikins used for CPR. They have helped to provide funds for redecorating the Solarium, OB Department and Conferance Room, along with purchasing new outdoor picnic tables and provide treats for employees during Hospital Week.
Community Latchkey: The Community Latchkey Program is an after school program that provides a safe, positive, and enjoyable place for children to go after school, who would have otherwise gone home to an empty house. The Community Latchkey Program is licensed for 24 children, grades K-4 attending the USD 415 school district. The program is located at the First United Methodist Church at 410 Hiawatha Ave., which is conveniently located behind the Hiawatha Elementary School. The program is staffed by a paid program director and an assistant program director. The program has served over 500 children in 30 years.
Hiawatha High School Red Hawk Booster Club: The club is currently raising funds to help purchase new scoreboards and an LED scoretable at Hiawatha High School. The current scoreboards are outdated and no parts are available to fix them. The group wants to upgrade to new, nice, bright scoreboards to improve the experience of our home games. The purpose of the HHS Red Hawk Booster Club is to build, maintain, and promote good will between the Hiawatha High School administrators, coaches, sponsors, teachers, students, parents, and the community of Hiawatha. The group is a non-profit volunteer group raising funds to assist with activities, events, functions, or programs for HHS.
Hiawatha Lions Club: Hiawatha Lions Club would like to purchase a vision scanner for early detection of childrens' sight issues. This scanner will be used in local schools, pre-schools, and daycares. Hiawatha Lions Club is a local and international community service organization that has been serving in the Hiawatha area for over 80 years. Lions Clubs are often recognized for their work with eyeglass needs, but Hiawatha Lions also sponsor and participate in local community events such cruise nights, bike rallies, and the playground at the Hiawatha Lake.
Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance: General purposes for fundraising include: motel rooms for families who have to leave their home for emergency repair or stranded temporarily, money cards for the local sheriff's office to distribute (McDonald's and Casey's), Christmas food baskets, Baccalaureate Service for High School Seniors, hold funds for Bembrick Memorial which serves those in addiction groups. The Alliance is a cooperation of local area churches in northern Brown County from Leona to Fairview who join together to provide for the emergency services for people and religious ceremonies.
Zion Lutheran Church: Donations will be used to help with general operating expenses and/or special projects that may come up throughout the year. The church helps to sponsor The Lutheran Hour on KNZA every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. to reach out to many people in our area, both churched and unchurched.
Information on these funds and others can be found at the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com. That website will also offer a donation site the weekend of the Match Days and a leaderboard that will keep track of donations for people to see.
Donations can also be made in person at the event, which this year will feature a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and an all-day donation event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Fisher Center.
Anyone wanting information about the Hiawatha Community Foundation can go to the website at www.hiawathacf.org or call 785-740-4423 for more information.
