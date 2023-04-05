The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
This event brings to light the nearly three dozen funds for non-profit groups that fall under the umbrella of the foundation and gives an opportunity for these groups and organizations to raise money through an annual event. The foundation raises match dollars — last year to the tune of $62,000 and dollar for dollar it was matched up to $2,000 for each of the funds.
In the past 2 years just over a half million dollars has been raised to benefit these local organizations and groups in the community. HCF Board President Virginia Freese said the match dollars for this year’s event are nearly collected and the funds will be finalized on April 1.
The HCF wants to highlight the funds in a weekly column leading up to the event. These funds are also posted on the organization’s website.
Robinson Fire Department: Robinson Fire Department will be participating in the Hiawatha Community Foundation match day again this year in May 2023. The RFD was so elated with the donations last year and were able to buy a “new to us” pumper truck. This year the department is working on raising funds for a meeting room - they currently meet in the garage where the trucks are stored. The goal is to put an addition on the firehouse that has a small place with an area to train our new and seasoned members that is temperature regulated and separate from the trucks. We are thankful to have such gracious donations to help us meet new goals!"
Brown County Genealogical Society: This will be the third year that the Brown County Genealogical Society has participated in the Give Back to Move Forward Match Day. The society has used the money received in the previous years to pay liability insurance on the library as well as upgrades and repairs to the computers and copy machine. They are now needing to upgrade to new computers due to the inability to upgrade them anymore and are also going to purchase new battery back up and surge protectors. The society is also continuing to save money in order to hopefully be able to repair or upgrade our microfilm system.
2023 Match Day event: HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th.
