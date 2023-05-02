The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
This week we are highlighting the following funds:
Eternal Hope Worship Center New Fellowship Hall: Eternal Hope wants to build a new fellowship hall at the Eternal Hope Worship Center at 410 East Iowa St. in Hiawatha. This will provide the needed space to continue to provide the service we offer to our community. These services provide food for the community from Second Harvest in distributing the TEFAP Commodities and Fresh Mobile Pantry at our location. On an average, the commodities are distributed on an income basis with serving around 80 households and the Fresh Mobile Pantry provides food for approximately 175 to 250 families. Our church is also a drop-off site for the Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes. Also the facility will be used to provide and serve families in the community for the funeral dinners when there is a need for a location.
Brown County Humane Society: On Aug. 15, 2015, the Humane Society opened its shelter. Since that date, 2,181 animals have entered the shelter. From the date of opening until now, we have steadily worked to improve the facility and living conditions for the shelter animals. Inside dog kennels/runs were put in, gradually outside play area pens have been built for the dogs to have exercise space, cat kennels were purchased plus community cat rooms were set up. We continually try to maintain/update the entire facility as time and money allow. We are very frugal in all of these endeavors. Fortunately, volunteers provided many of the labor hours. The focus is always geared toward making the facility as comfortable as possible for the homeless animals that need a temporary home.
Our current project is to add 8 additional dog kennels. The work has been started. We are seeking to add more space because the shelter is constantly full. We find ourselves in the very sad situation of having to turn away animals truly in need. The funds raised during the Give Back to Move Forward fund- raiser will be used to help complete the current project of adding more kennel space. Brown County Humane Society operates solely on donations. We truly appreciate all the community support that has allowed the shelter to be successful.
Hiawatha Swim Team: The team provides a positive learning environment for swimmers, who compete as individuals and as a team. We cheer each other on and build relationships with families. Our roster is usually around 60-70 kids and is a rewarding summertime activity.
Hiawatha Swim Team has two head coaches and at least two assistant coaches. Salaries for the coaches ranges from $400-599 per coach for the season. Other yearly operating expenses include insurance, award ribbons, paper, printer toner, labels, meet entry fees, Hiawatha Aquatic Park fees, and other administration supplies.
Our swimmers and coaches use equipment on a daily basis including kick boards, swim bands, pool noodles, leg boards, dry erase boards and markers. Some equipment needs to be replaced from time to time. We are hoping to acquire a new timing system in the near future!
Homer White American Legion Post 66: Your donations will help purchase uniform items for our Brown County Honor Guard, Scholarship for Brown County students who have ties to family veterans, Memorial Day flag replacement, support for Girls and Boys State attendees, Post 66 American Legion Baseball.
Homer White American Legion Post 66 mission is to uphold and defend the constitution of the United States of America. Help promote Americanism through individual obligation to the community, state and nation. Support our local citizenry on our historical past and veteran related issues. Help inform our youth on our American values, patriotism, justice, freedom and democracy.
Homer White American Legion Post 66 was organized in August 1920 by our local WWI veterans. They named the Post in honor of PVT Homer White a local Hiawatha veteran who lost his life in France during WWI. Homer White Post 66 is a strong veteran’s organization that has been organized for over 100 years.
Our post supports community projects such as; scholarships, Boys and Girls State, American Legion Baseball, Memorial Day Avenue of Flags displaying over 1000 flags at Mount Hope and Hiawatha Cemetery including individual veteran graves.
Upon request, our Brown County Veterans Honor Guard provides military funeral honors for deceased area veterans.
We conduct Memorial and Veteran Day services for our local community.
Our Veterans Service Offer assists veterans seeking help from The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
2023 Match Day event: HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Online donations will be accepted beginning on Friday, May 26 and ending Monday, May 29 at https://www.givebacktomoveforward.com/.
