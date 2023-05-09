The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
This week we are highlighting the following funds:
Hiawatha High School FFA Alumni Association: This is an organization that was developed to assist with helping the local FFA Chapter. One of the requirements of having an FFA chapter is having an active Alumni. The Association provides continuous support to the Hiawatha High School Agricultural Department. Each year we review applications and award scholarships for graduating seniors. This past year we held a work auction, where we auctioned off pairs of kids to work for 8 hours. Local businesses, area farmers, and people in the community purchased the labor to help get things ready for spring. We plan to continue to raise funds each year and pay yearly dues to the state. We also try to give back. We work alongside the local FFA Advisor in planning activities.
Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development: The mission of HFED is to grow Hiawatha by recruiting new businesses and retaining current businesses and helping them to grow and expand. HFED markets Hiawatha through the KS Department of Commerce for new businesses and by working with current business to work through struggles and also position themselves to grow and expand. HFED is the point of contact for any state or local incentives available for businesses to start or grow and we also offer a local incentive package on land for development. We have land available for new or expanding business and help local organizations become aware of and apply for grants. We have provided grants using our own funds in the past when businesses have struggled due to forced closures with COVID before federal funding became available.
In order to recruit new business to town, we must have places for new employees and residents to live, which led to HFED deciding to put housing as it's main priority for 2023. We are dedicated to finding ways to improve current housing stock and develop new options for rentals and home ownership by securing housing projects for the addition of new homes and/or townhomes or duplexes. We are working closely with the state and city to succeed on this front. Being a non-profit, we have limited funds of our own to lend to these projects and any additional funds that we obtain through our community foundation fund will certainly help us to fulfill these goals to position Hiawatha to thrive long into the future.
NEK-CAP Hiawatha Students Champions Fund: NEK-CAP, Inc. has been excited to work with the Give Back to Move Forward campaign since 2021 and is looking forward to another year. The campaign has helped the agency raise awareness in the community about local needs of families who, are also our neighbors, and use local donations to help some of our local youth and school needs. The NEK-CAP, Inc. project, titled Student Champions Fund, was designed to help promote connecting Red Hawk youth in the USD 415 schools to activities which feed directly into the core concepts of "social emotional learning" or what most of us simply know as "getting along with others." By participating in sports, scouts, or school activities like clubs or the arts, youth learn life skills of teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving; skills that many of us as parents want our children to learn. Not only are these skills important for children to learn in general, but these skills are helpful for youth to learn for long-term success. By learning how to work with others and to communicate, our youth increase their chances of higher learning or stable employment.
NEK-CAP, Inc. has used funds to help purchase supplies for re-stocking school hygiene needs in the three main buildings of the USD 415 district including personal hygiene products, clothing, and toiletries. Donated funds have also helped ensure that local youth are able to attend summer scouting camp and sports, and plans are being set for assistance with prom preparations for a family. With today’s economic climate, working families are just as at-risk of falling below the poverty line as other families who are struggling to find work. In the last 3 years, 73% of our agency’s program participants reported at least one type of employment income. Even if it wasn’t enough to cover all of their bills, families were trying. While the stereotype often implies that many people don’t want to work, the reality that we see is many families are working, but they are struggling to juggle the costs of food, school fees and rent, let alone the multitude of other costs that life can pile into the mailbox such as medical costs, insurance bills, or unexpected payments. For families who would like to apply for the funds, they can use our online kiosk to start the application at www.nekcap.org, or if they do not have internet access they can contact one of our staff at 785-742-2222.
We want to thank the donors who have graciously sent in funding to help with our Student Champions Funds project and the Hiawatha Community Foundation for allowing us this opportunity to work on some local needs. We look forward to future projects and partnerships in the Hiawatha community and surrounding areas in meeting local needs in the spirit of our mission to promote the development of individuals and families, empowerment, and economic security.
Red Hawk Trap Club: The club was started in spring 2018 and is for 9th-12th grade high school students. A member of the Kansas State High School Clay Target League, the trap club offers to students a sport that accommodates all skill levels. We are open for any student - girls and boys - and can even accommodate several disabilities. Everyone gets a chance to participate and letter.
The club was locally sponsored by a group of interested Brown County Quail Forever committee members and approved by the USD 415 School Board to use the school name and follow school sports guidelines for grades and attendance. The Quail Forever chapter provided startup money, along with local donations, and the first season started with 19 students. Currently the SENE trap field located near Falls City is utilized. Coaching staff is made up of dedicated individuals with shooting experience - many have attended league training and are NRA certified and have Wildlife and Parks training. They bring shooting skills and safe gun handling to the students.
This season the club is expected to have 20-plus students and there is a cost of $330 per student for participation. They set the activity fee at $150 per student and so far have continued to be fortunate with community support to keep the activity fee this low. The club also provides scholarship funds who need help with the activity fee. Long-term plans include building our own 2-house trap range near Hiawatha.
2023 Match Day event: HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Online donations will be accepted beginning on Friday, May 26 and ending Monday, May 29 at https://www.givebacktomoveforward.com/.
