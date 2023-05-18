The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
This week we are highlighting the following funds:
Hiawatha Community Foundation Operating Fund: HCF is run by 14 volunteer community members. Our operating fund helps to pay for general office supplies that are needed such as paper, pens, envelopes, postage, printing, brochures, advertising and any promotional items. It also helps to pay for meeting expenses that we hold with fund holders(organizations). This year to promote donor traffic at our live event, we are holding a drawing every hour. To be eligible for the drawing the donor must come in an give a donation during the live event. The donor drawn will have a $100 donation given to the fund of their choice. Any donations to this fund would be greatly appreciated.
Hiawatha Community Foundation Endowment Fund: The Hiawatha Community Foundation has created an endowment fund to set aside funds for the future for financial sustainability. Endowments may generally be described as assets, which the Hiawatha Community Foundation has cash, set aside so that the original assets (known as “corpus”) grow over time because of income earned from interest on the underlying invested funds. By establishing the Hiawatha Community Foundation Endowment, we are thinking long-term and are building assets for future sustainability.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation has set a goal to attain of $100,000 before any funds can be distributed. The income the endowment earns can be used for specific needs of the foundation or to worthwhile community projects. Currently our Endowment Fund has a balance of $26,000.00 and growing. Hiawatha Community Foundation appreciates any donations to our Endowment Fund.
Community Latchkey: The Hiawatha Community Latchkey program is an after-school childcare and educational program at the United Methodist Church. Parents can sign up their children through the program for the 2 hours after school and often there is a waiting list. The program is currently directed by Corrine Weldon with an assistant Bethany Meyers.
Funds would go to help with the sustainability of the program by helping to keep our daily program costs down and affordable for the working parents using our program. Donations made through the Hiawatha Community Foundation fund will go toward purchases such as snacks, craft supplies, games and equipment.
Hiawatha Teammates: This is a mentorship program for students at the Hiawatha Middle School. Director Kim Krauter, who is also HMS counselor, said currently they have 26 matches at HMS. There are 5 mentors ( 4 females and one male) waiting to be matched and 15 students waiting to be matched (9 males and 6 females.). All funds received will go towards mentor recruitment, sustainability of the programs, and mentor/mentee activities.
Krauter said she has been hearing great things from both mentors and mentees about how much they are enjoying the program. Daily students ask her when their mentor is coming and truly look forward to seeing them each week.
“The program is making a difference in not only the mentees lives, but the mentors as well.” she said.
Several mentors have said the same — Tom Martin, a mentor said he really enjoys it because it has built a friendship. Leah McPeak said meeting with her mentee is something she looks forward to every week.
“When I signed up for the Teammates Mentoring program, I hoped that I could be a positive influence and make an impact in someone’s life, but what I didn’t expect was the impact she would also have in mine,” she said. “I am forever grateful for the relationship that we are building and look forward to watching it grow over the years.
Students have shared their excitement as well.
“I love seeing my mentor each week, we do so many fun things together like make bracelets and play games,” said one mentee. “Sometimes we even cook.”
Brown County Historical Society: The organization is working hard to finish the Bruning Barn our goal this year is 25,000. We want to ensure that this incredible venue location is bible and appreciated future generations to enjoy. Bruning Barn is the focal point of our Give Back to Move Forward Project for the 2023 Fund! The GBMF project includes tables and chairs for the venue location, a warmer for catering, gravel and work for parking, a silo for future wedding backdrops, and much more. We hope you are as excited as we are to finish this incredible project. The board used previous years’ GBMF funds to assist in funding the newly finished windmill building collection located at the AG Museum, which will house a collection of at least 43 windmills. The funds were used to emphasize all things windmill at the AG museum, and we hope you will be stopping by soon to appreciate some of the completed projects.
Friends of Cub Scout Pack #117: This group has a goal of making scouting available to as many of our local youth as possible. Over the course of a year, it costs nearly $400 per scout to participate in Cub Scouts. This includes an annual re-carter fee of around $75 per scout, Summer Camp fees which can cost up to $150 plus expenses, the cost of uniforms, materials, and activity fees.
Each year, local scouts participate in several fundraisers to try to offset the costs associated with scouting. By supporting Friends of Cub Scout Pack #117, you will give current and future local cub scouts the ability to focus their energy on developing the core values associated with participating in Cub Scouts.
Pack 117 has a history of being a very active group. Along with campouts, an annual lock-in, pinewood derby’s, camps and other fun activities, Pack 117 has also been involved with many community support projects. This includes Scouting for Food where the group collected and then donated over 2500lbs of food to the North Brown County Food Pantry in the fall of 2022. Pack 117 has also participated in the annual kids Halloween parade, Trash the Trash Day and hosted a fishing derby open to all youth in the area.
2023 Match Day event: HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Online donations will be accepted beginning on Friday, May 26 and ending Monday, May 29 at https://www.givebacktomoveforward.com/.
