The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
This week we are highlighting the following funds:
Wolfe River Quail Forever: Wolfe River Quail Forever: The Brown County Quail Forever chapter is continuing to fund raise for it’s services to benefit local youth, along with the development of habitat.
Nicholas Blevins, president of the chapter, said the group is growing their fund through the Hiawatha Community Foundation for these services. He said they use 40 percent of funds raised to “benefit youth in the outdoors.” Funds raised go toward a turkey hunt in the spring, a pheasant hunt in the fall and the fishing derby in the summer. Sixty percent of funds raised go toward wildlife habitat. Quail Forever has sponsored plots in several areas, including near Vintage Park, where they have created a pollinator plot for Hiawatha Elementary students to explore and learn from. He said other pollinator plots have been developed near the Fisher Center and Horton Elementary.
Kanza Mental Health: KANZA Mental Health:Mental health has become an increasingly important issue in recent years, with the Covid and opioid pandemics only exacerbating existing challenges. The demand for mental health services continues to rise in Hiawatha and surrounding communities. This is why Kanza Mental Health & Guidance Center, Inc. is calling on the Hiawatha community through the help of the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Give Back to Move Forward event to help fund new projects aimed at supporting those struggling with mental health and substance use issues.
Kanza has helped thousands of individuals and families in Hiawatha and the surrounding areas by offering counseling services, psychiatric medication services, 24/7 crisis services, home and school-based services, and community educational resources. In the last year, Kanza has begun building a substance use program, supported housing program, and supported employment program with full-service delivery expected to begin this year to help meet the growing demand for mental health services. These new projects require the expanding of new staff and subsequently, additional vehicles to add to Kanza's fleet to be able to transport clients, meet them in their homes, and best support them in their communities.
"Our goal is to provide accessible mental health support to anyone who needs it, and we can't do it alone. I hope that our Hiawatha community will come together to support our efforts and make a positive impact on the lives of those struggling with mental health challenges."
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Hometown Pride: The HCVB Hometown Pride committee is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for visitors from far and wide as well as a sense of pride for our local community. We are looking to start by creating fiberglass maple leaves to "blow" throughout town and look at what Hiawatha has to offer in the way of its history, the arts, businesses and more.
2023 Match Day event: HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Go to website at hiawathacf.org and click on Give Back to Move Forward to to the Match Day website for information on all funds.
