The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
This week we are highlighting the following funds:
The Hiawatha USD 415 Educational Foundation: The foundation invites businesses and individuals to include the education of Hiawatha students in their charitable giving this spring during Hiawatha’s 3rd Annual Give Back to Move Forward Match Day. During the 3rd Annual Give Back to Move Forward Match Day your gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $2,000.
This year, donations not already designated for a specific purpose will be added to the Redhawk First Steps Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to students enrolling in dual credit college courses while still attending high school. As our mission statement declares, "the foundation's purpose is to promote and further the advancement of services . . . and encourage and facilitate the contributions of funds . . . in the accomplishment of the district's public educational purpose." Thank you in advance for your consideration and for giving Hiawatha students a great head start as they prepare for their future.
Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation: The foundation's mission is to acquire and accept charitable gifts for use in maintaining and improving Amberwell Hiawatha. The Foundation's responsibility and indeed its challenge is to secure charitable funds to perpetuate and advance the highest quality of healthcare at Amberwell Hiawatha.
Donors may support our hospital’s mission by making a tax-deductible donation, which will serve as a contribution towards our community’s health and Amberwell Hiawatha’s goal to provide compassionate care with clinical excellence.
Recent donations from the Foundation include a new call light system, ER beds, infant screening equipment and a new telemetry monitoring system. The foundation pledges to continue making facility and equipment improvements designed to maintain and improve patient care, outcomes and safety at our local hospital.
Hiawatha High School Alumni Association: The HHS Alumni Association Board represents the thousands of proud Hiawatha High School Alumni. Our board is comprised of 13 alumni members from many different classes and decades. Our primary fundraising effort is the Annual Alumni Golf Tournament that is held on the Sunday of Memorial Weekend, otherwise known as Alumni Weekend for all HHS graduates. We want to again send a big thanks to local businesses and community members who donate to be hole sponsors, donate prizes, and the many teams that play. We also host the concession stands with a meal at the fall Homecoming football game and the winter Homecoming basketball game. The funds we raise go to scholarships for graduating seniors.
Over the last decade, we have raised the number of scholarships given from four to eight and are always hoping to raise the number of scholarships given and/or the monetary amount we give out. We also use the funds we raise to help the schools with different needs or wants they have. Most recently, we have helped to fund the privacy screens at the high school on all the outer doors, promoting school spirit but also helping to keep students and staff in the building safe, and we helped to fund the banners that line the middle school gym celebrating the sports teams’ championships, individual athlete records, and student scholastic achievements. In years past, we have donated to individual classes, for classroom equipment, and to programs needing funding help. Money donated to the HHS Alumni Association during the Give Back to Move Forward Event gives us even more funds to help current students and future alumni.
2023 Match Day event: HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Online donations will be accepted beginning on Friday, May 26 and ending Monday, May 29 at https://www.givebacktomoveforward.com/.
