After a successful first match day, the Hiawatha Community Foundation is planning Give Back to Move Forward Match Day 2022.
Virginia Freese, board president of the HCF, said currently the group is looking for matching dollars to be used in the 2022 event. Anyone can provide matching dollars. She said, for example, ag producers could benefit from the Gift of Grain program while assisting in upholding current organizations that exist in the Hiawatha community which have open funds within the Hiawatha Community Foundation while receiving a significant tax savings.
"A donation of grain to the Hiawatha Community Foundation this fall is easy and can benefit by creating matching dollars which will help all funds within the Hiawatha Community Foundation," she said, noting that local elevators are aware of this program and have brochures as well.
Here is how the Gift of Grain works: The farmer donates the grain, The Hiawatha Community Foundation gets the donation by selling the grain to be then used as matching dollars next May for Match Day. By directly donating grain, the ag producer can exclude the sale of the grain from farm income, but expensing the costs of production. Each producer should contact their tax adviser to determine tax implications specific to their situation.
Freese said another great way someone of retirement age needing to take a required minimum distribution from their retirement account can help is by sending the money to the Hiawatha Community Foundation. This can either be used for matching dollars or directed to a fund of their choice.
A gift may be placed in the Hiawatha Community Foundation operating fund for matching dollars or the donor can open a Donor Advised Fund with the Foundation. A Donor Advised Fund allows an immediate tax deduction and allows donation decision making to be done at a more convenient time.
Please contact the HCF at 785-740-4423 or email to info@hiawathacf.org for any questions. A complete listing of funds within the Hiawatha Community Foundation can be found on our website at www.hiawathacf.org.
