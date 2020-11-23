The Hiawatha Community Foundation held a series of Zoom meetings in recent weeks to reveal the purposes of this new organization to benefit the community.
Local media and other community leaders were invited to the most recent meeting on Friday, Nov. 20 as the Board of Directors was introduced, along with information about the purpose of the Foundation.
Members of the Board of Directors are Gene Hillyer, Sandy Reese, Brad Edwards, Courtney Riley, Stacy Jasper, John Moore, Jeff Moore, Holle Lancaster, Jerad Enneking, Jake Wisdom and Virginia Freese.
The community foundation has three functions.
One, the foundation will be a grant maker to help local entitles procure funds for community projects.
"It is a vehicle for the philanthropy of individuals, corporations and organizations that have concern for a specific geographical area," according to the statement from the Foundation Board of Directors.
The Foundation is designed to provide leadership for the community it serves, as an effective independent arena for addressing issues and needs in the community. In addition, the purpose of a foundation is to help the community grow and thrive.
A foundation can also be used as a vehicle for people of all means to make a lasting difference in their community - serving the needs and philanthropic aims of donors who wish to better their community. Community Foundations accomplish this by providing donors with flexible, efficient and tax effective ways to ensure their charitable giving achieves the most possible impact.
Joining members of the Board of Directors for their launch meetings were Leslie Scoby, who has been head the affiliate coordinator for the Sabetha Community Foundation for several years. She shared some of her experiences in this Nemaha County community.
Also joining the group was Vernon Hendricks of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
Information about the Foundation can be obtained by emailing info@hiawathacf.org or by calling 740-4423. Check out the website at www.hiawathacf.org.
