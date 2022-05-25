After raising over $220,000 at last year’s inaugural Match Day, built on $35,000 of matching funds, the Hiawatha Community Foundation has announced that the matching dollars have nearly doubled for the upcoming 2nd Annual Match Day.
The HCF sponsors 31 different funds, and this year, the group will put up $62,000 in matching funds, increasing their offer from a 50% match to a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $2,000 per fund. Seven new funds have been added this year, and the format will run from Friday evening to Saturday evening at the Fisher Center.
A leaderboard will be available at www.givebacktomoveforward.com, as well as in the lobby of the Fisher Center, where tables will be set up to provide information about their projects and organizations. Gifts to funds can also be made through Gifts of Grain, IRAs or memorials, and that donations can be made to multiple funds at the event.
HCF board president Virginia Freese said the money is already coming in and she is excited for this upcoming weekend's event.
The funds available at the 2nd Annual Hiawatha Community Found are as follows:
*Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation: With a goal of $10,000, the former Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation hopes to raise funds to aid the hospital in the purchase of a new call light system.
*Amberwell Hosptial – Hiawatha: The group is accepting charitable funds for use in maintaining and improving Hiawatha’s hospital to perpetuate the provision of the highest quality of health care.
*Brown County Developmental Services Fund: BCDS care of people with developmental disabilities, and is raising funds this year in hopes of purchasing a new van to transport clients.
*Brown County Genealogical Society Fund: The group is seeking general operating funds to promote a local interest in the hobby of geneaology.
*Brown County Historical Society: The BCHS is seeking $25,000 in donations to maintain and expand the projects on display at the museums.
*Brown County Humane Society Hiawatha Fund: Regularly at their canine capacity, the Humane Society is seeking $20,000 to expand their kennel space in hopes of helping more animals.
*Community Latchkey Program: As an after school program that provides a safe, positive and enjoyable place for children, the Latchkey Program has served Hiawatha for 30 years, touching lives of over 500 children.
*Friends of the Morrill Public Library: Seeking $25,000 for elevator replacement, the Friends of the Library hope to complete the project to allow staff and the public to access the second floor.
*Grains for Hope Foundation: Teaching youth skills they need to become successful adults, the Grains for Hope Foundation is seeking $1,000 for scholarships for children aged 10-18 and support for transportation and school supplies for families in crisis.
*Hiawatha Cemetery District Association Fund: Working to preserve family and individual memorials, road networks and landscape features at the Mount Hope Cemetery and the Hiawatha Cemetery, the group is hoping for $7,500 in funds to continue their work.
*Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Hometown Pride: With a goal of $20,000, the Hiawatha Chamber hope to create fiberglass maple leaves to “blow” throughout town, as well as a garden in honor of Mrs. Krebs—the Mother of Modern Halloween, and celebrating famous Hiawathians.
*Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex Fund: In the first phase of a total renovation of Noble Park, the group is seeking funds to complete the build of a much-needed indoor baseball and softball practice facility, which will be followed by a new softball field and renovation of Paul Rockey Field.
*Hiawatha Community Foundation Grants Fund: An affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, the Hiawatha Community Foundation is raising funds to reach an endowment level, at which point they will be begin to give grants to area projects for community causes.
*Hiawatha Community Foundation Operating Fund: A goal of $10,000 is set for the HCF to promote and grow the Foundation and the funds it sponsors.
*Hiawatha Community Hospital Auxiliary Fund: Seeking $7,000 in funding, the Hospital Auxiliary will continue to support Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital in the areas of patient and employee needs.
*Hiawatha High School Alumni Association Fund: The group is seeking donations to help fund scholarships, projects and needs for the students of the Hiawatha School District.
*Hiawatha Lions Club: The local and international community service organization is seeking $5,000 in funds to purchase a vision scanner for early detection of children’s sight issues to be used at local early education providers.
*Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance: Seeking $7,000 in funding, the HMA is raising money for motel rooms for families who are displaced due to emergency repair, temporarily stranded, as well as for money cards to be distributed, Christmas food baskets, Baccalaureate services for HHS seniors, and funds for the Bembrick Memorial.
*Hiawatha Red Hawk High School Booster Club: This group is currently raising funds to purchase new scoreboards and an LED scorer’s table at HHS.
*Hiawatha USD 415 Educational Foundation: Promoting and furthering the advancement of services and facilities available at Hiawatha’s school district, the Educational Foundation encourages and facilitates the contribution of funds for the use of the school district.
*Highland Community College Foundation Hiawatha Fund: Supporting academic programing, capital initiatives and scholarships for students in need, the HCC Foundation’s mission is to secure and grow financial resources to support the school.
*Jingle Bell Ride Fund: Donations to this fund, which is seeking $2,500 will go toward purchases of needed items for the Brown County Christmas Store.
*Kanza Mental Health Foundation: The local community mental health center is seeking $5,000 in donations to help purchase a new HVAC system at their 909 South 2nd Street office to provide a safe and comfortable environment for their clients.
*Little Hands, Inc. Fund: Seeking $35,000 in donations, the Little Hands Fund hopes to capitalize on their growth in the past year, and continue with improvements to the facility’s playground, with any extra funds going toward the USDA mortgage that exceeds $600,000.
*NEK-CAP, Inc. Student Champions Fund: Promoting social, emotional, physical, and educational connectedness for economically-challenged K-12 students in USD 415, this group is seeking $10,000.
*Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging Fund: Donations to this fund will support the construction of a multi-use facility with a public transit hub, NEKAAA administrative offices, community cafe with commercial kitchen, technology center and a multi-purpose activity room.
*Red Hawk Trap Club Fund: With an eye toward the possibility of building their own trap shooting facility, the club is also raising funds for ammunition, targets, shooting vests, League registration fees and trailer maintenance.
*Robinson Fire Department: Due to an obsolete truck built in 1983, the Robinson Fire Department is raising funds to purchase a replacement pumper truck.
*Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue Fund: Seeking $8,000 in donations, this group is raising funds to order a custom wheelchair cart and a special pen and shelter for a goat that was rescued the day after Christmas after having been run over by a car.
*Wolf River Quail Forever Chapter 3143 Fund: With a goal of $10,000, the local Quail Forever Chapter is seeking funds for local habitat research and improvement, and youth events.
*Zion Lutheran Church: Seeking funds in the amount of $10,000, the Zion Lutheran Church hopes to raise general operating funds as well as coverage for special projects throughout the year.
