As you have seen in recent news releases, COVID-19 was detected in the Hiawatha waste water. When this study was first launched, the goal was to see if areas that have no reported cases had COVID-19 in the waste water, which would indicate that even though there may not be any positive tested patients, that COVID was in fact present in the communities.
This study was effective in showing that although Hiawatha has no positive cases, COVID-19 is present in the community. Therefore we encourage everyone to maintain social distancing, practicing good hygiene, remain home when sick, follow isolation and quarantine orders issued by state or local health officers, use cloth face masks when leaving their homes, continue to clean and disinfect surfaces to continue to slow the spread of the virus in our Kansas communities.
Hiawatha Community Hospital and Family Practice Clinics will continue to screen all patients and employees entering the hospital. The screening includes a temperature check and a questionnaire about symptoms, travel, and exposure to COVID and congregation in groups larger than 10. We appreciate you wearing a cloth mask when you come to the hospital. If you do not have a mask, we will provide you with one. Our visitor restrictions are also still in place. Patients are not be allowed to have a guest or visitor accompany them to their appointments unless the patient is a minor child or someone requiring a caregiver’s presence or assistance.
Well visit times in the Family Practice Clinic have been extended and the mobile clinic will continue to be used for sick patients and COVID screenings. Please CALL BEFORE YOU GO to the clinic, the hospital, or the emergency department. We are easing back in to elective surgery cases with added precautions and many of the outpatient specialty doctors are easing back in to their clinics as well. We remain committed to providing patients with the safe and high quality care they expect from us.
During this unprecedented time, it is important to recognize the important things that have not changed. We just completed National Nurse’s Week – Nursing celebrates from May 6th to May 12th, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Florence Nightingale is the founder of modern nursing. Her first book was published in 1859. Today, more than any other time that I remember, we have focused many of our nursing staff to re-orient to Medical/Surgical and Emergency Departments to help with the care of our patients and assist with staffing for our COVID/PUI unit.
I am so impressed with the phenomenal teamwork that has allowed us to dedicate five rooms for COVID/Person Under Investigation. Our goal was to provide a separate area for the staff to care for patients that are being ruled out for COVID. These patients have dedicated staff to care for them. We appreciate the staff that have volunteered to cover this unit. There has been a lot of nursing staff orientation and training to help with coverage of the patient care areas. We will continue to focus orientation to assure that we have nurses throughout the organization trained in case we need to activate our staff for the care of our patients.
May is also time to focus on Hospital Week. This year in 2020 the theme is “Where Health Comes First” since health care has been focused on the care of COVID patients. We are looking forward to recognizing our employees for the great teamwork. Through a generous donation we have been able to purchase shirts for the employees, board members and foundation members to recognize them for their contribution. “We are made for times like these - HCH Strong”.
Because of the reduced services and reluctance for patients to seek non-emergent treatment, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the volumes that the hospital has typically seen. In April, we experienced a $1.8 million decrease in our overall revenue compared to April 2019. We had about a 40 – 50% volume decrease almost across the board except for the medical surgical unit, which had higher swing bed volume. During this time, we have focused on orientation and PPE training to ensure our employees are safe in following appropriate protocols. The hospital was able to receive the SBA loan for paycheck protection program which was extremely helpful given the operating loss for March and April.
We have been so impressed by the outpouring of support for the hospital during this challenging time! Thank you for your thoughtfulness, prayers, and kind donations. A community prayer session, loads of homemade masks, homemade gowns, and employee snacks and meals and more. We are proud to continue to care for the communities we serve.
