Hiawatha Community Hospital announced Wednesday that the hospital is easing back into elective surgery procedures.
Hospital CEO John Broberg provided information on a news release that stated the hospital is following the roadmap to safely resume elective surgery after the COVID-19 pandemic, which was developed by the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and American Hospital Association as well as collaborating with other regional hospitals such as Stormont Vail and Mosaic.
"We have implemented an internal Elective Surgery Review Committee with Dr. Rod Warren, Dr. Bryon Bigham, Dustin Williams, our anesthesia providers, and hospital leadership for resuming elective surgery and procedures," according to the news release.
The committee will meet each week to review the potential cases for the following week.
“We are committed resuming elective surgery procedures for the health and wellness of our patients in a way that supports safety for both our employees and our patients,” says Chief of Staff Dr. Bryon Bigham.
The hospital is implementing best practices to have a safe environment for employees and patients. These practices include incorporating COVID testing into the standard preop testing for certain patients. The additional testing will not only help protect hospital employees and patients, but it will also increase the amount of testing done in our area to help with the detection of COVID.
Other factors taken in to consideration for continuing to progress with elective procedures is monitoring the COVID-19 in the state and the region.
"While we have cared for a few persons under investigation (PUI) at the hospital, we have not had any positive patients in our ED or COVID/PUI unit at this time. The one positive case in Brown County was tested at HCH using drive through processes and has managed recovery at home. We also monitor our personal protective equipment (PPE) supply levels, our capability in the acute and COVID/PUI units and our staffing. If all these indicators are positive, then the organization will continue to move forward with elective procedures."
When asked why the hospital is easing back into elective procedures, Chief of Staff Dr. Bryon Bigham reported, “Our hospital cares deeply about the health and well-being of the community and we do not want the public to put off needed health care services.”
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the hospital advises members of the community to not be afraid to seek the care they need when they need it. Chronic illnesses and urgent or emergency conditions require timely care to avoid a high risk for complications later.
Community members are reminded to please CALL BE YOU GO to the clinic, the hospital, or the emergency department. HCH Family Practice and Highland Clinics have expanded their Wellness Visits recently to ensure time for patients to meet with their providers and will continue to offer telehealth visits as well.
"Your health is our priority, so please schedule your appointments. We will continue to use our mobile clinic for all patients that call into our COVID line, if they meet the criteria. So far, we have seen 114 patients through the mobile clinic," according to the news release. "Our hospital – together with the KHA, public health departments and others – is continuously monitoring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as collaborating with federal, state and local partners, so we can adjust safety practices and update contingency plans accordingly. If we experience a COVID-19 resurgence, our hospital is continuing preparations to ensure appropriate staffing, equipment, and patient care readiness."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.