Hiawatha Community Hospital visitor restrictions have been updated to protect patients' safety and to comply with KDHE and other area recommendations. Unless here to receive care as a patient, you are prohibited from visiting if you have any of the following:
Visitor Restrictions:
Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (currently California, New York and Washington State) after March 7th.
Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin or Gunnison counties in Colorado within the past week. (March 7)
Traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 7.
Traveled internationally on or after March 7.
Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.)
One close family member/caregiver per patient is allowed. (This could include: a spouse, adult child or others designated by the patient.)
No children under 12 years of age are permitted to visit hospital patients.
No one experiencing an active illness including but not limited to: respiratory symptoms of cough, runny nose, fever, head or body aches unless you are here to receive care.
No one who has been diagnosed with influenza within 7 days of the date you plan to visit those who are hospitalized.
What can you do?
Prior to coming into the hospital, all staff, necessary visitors and patients are asked to use the hand sanitizer stations that are located at each entrance. Please wash your hands often, using either soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. If you have traveled as referenced above, or are exhibiting active symptoms of a cough, fever, head or body aches and are entering our facility to be seen as a patient please ask for a mask. Please talk to a nurse or provider if you feel an exception should be made or you would like assistance passing on a message of support. We thank you for your diligence in keeping the spread of infections and germs at bay.
