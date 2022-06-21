The Hiawatha Creamery celebrated its grand opening Saturday with several events and a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
The Hiawatha Creamery is the newest sensation sweeping Hiawatha. Owned by DeeAnn and Jared Hinkle and Ryan and Kelle Meininger, the Creamery has been the talk of the town since opening early in May.
Offering soft serve, all sorts of frozen treats, and one of the country’s super premium ice creams, from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, business has been booming in downtown Hiawatha. The idea for the shop formed a few years ago between local business owners, with plans to open in 2020 shelved due to Covid, which led to their opening this Mother’s Day weekend, which exceeded all expectations.
“The response we’ve seen from the community has been above and beyond what we ever could have hoped for,” says Ryan Meininger. “We opened this business as a service to the community, just wanting to put something out there that filled a need and give some kids the opportunity to gain work experience, but what we have got back from Hiawatha has been amazing.”
DeeAnn shared in Ryan’s appreciation for the reception the new business has received.
“We have been blown away by the welcome we have seen—we hope we can keep putting smiles on faces and serving our community for years to come."
On Saturday, the Creamery featured several events - including the KNZA Wheel, games and entertainment, including musical performer Tom Keller of St. Joseph, Mo. To continue with the grand opening, the Hiawatha Creamery is planning a special Disney karaoke event on Friday, June 24.
Follow The Hiawatha Creamery on Facebook and Instagram.
