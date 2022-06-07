The Hiawatha Creamery was named the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's Member of the Month for June.
The recognition is based on nominations by fellow Chamber members and bestowed monthly.
The Hiawtha Creamery is owned by DeeAnn and Jared Hinkle and Ryan and Kelle Meininger, and has been the talk of the town since opening early in May.
Offering soft serve, all sorts of frozen treats, and one of the country’s premier ice creams, from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, business has been booming in downtown Hiawatha. The idea for the shop formed a few years ago between the local business owners, with plans to open in 2020 shelved due to Covid, which led to their opening this Mother’s Day weekend, which exceeded all expectations.
The Meiningers and Hinkles said the response from the community has been above and beyond what they could have ever hoped for and they are very appreciative of the community support.
The following are nomination comments from some fellow Chamber members:
"The Hiawatha Creamery has brought something fun and new to downtown. I’m so impressed with the ice cream, the renovated space and the friendly staff."
"This new business is a real asset to the community."
"The products sold are devine, but it’s more than just fabulous ice cream, it’s about the experience of a small town creamery—seeing your friends and neighbors, running into your teacher, pastor or yoga instructor. The Hiawatha Creamery is a step back to a simpler time, this is a physical representation of what a small town means and it deserves all the praise it’s receiving."
The Hiawatha Creamery is located at 725 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram. For information on this program or any other of the HCVB programs contact the Chamber at 785-742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
