The USD 415 Hiawatha School District notified parents and patrons of the death of a Special Education teacher at Hiawatha Elementary.
On Monday, Superintendent Lonnie Moser sent a letter to parents and patrons of the district.
"It is with sadness we report that USD 415 and Hiawatha Elementary School lost a valued family member today," he said. "Janice Kneisley, first and second grade teacher, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Mrs. Kneisley taught special education and was a true teacher to the end. Janice’s dedication and positive influence will be deeply missed."
Moser said USD 415 and H.E.S. faculty are committed to ensuring students and staff have needed support during this difficult time. Counselors, social workers and other personnel will be present for the days ahead to assist students and staff with their emotional needs.
"Please keep Mrs. Kneisley’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers," he said.
Services are being arranged by Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday and services are at 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
