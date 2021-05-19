The Hiawatha Farmers is announcing the 2021 Hiawatha Farmers Market, which kicks off Thursday, June 3.
Market Director Angela Twombly said the market - which is planned for 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays through September - will be set up like a horseshoe formation and vendors are excited to be able to take “pre-orders” for those who prefer the drive-through lane that is on the OUTSIDE of the booths. She urged people to contact individual vendors to do this and to only use this lane as the pre-order option as to not hold up traffic. Twombly said vendors will have an array of items on display for the walkers to choose and shop from on the INSIDE of the booths. Several vendors are still accepting the Senior Vouchers every week and even have a vendor who can now take SNAP (will be there the 1st and tentatively 3rd week each month).
The market is located at 199 E. Iowa Street - turn right off Iowa just prior to the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park.
Twombly encouraged local residents to join and follow the Facebook page to stay updated with upcoming announcements and a vendor contact list at www.facebook.com/HiawathaFarmersMarket.KS.
