The Hiawatha Farmers Market is kicking off Thursday, June 4 with a few changes this year.
Market Director Angela Twombly said she is excited about this year’s market, but said due to the virus they are doing things a little differently.
“I am doing my best to try to comply with rules and regulations to keep our vendors and customers safe while still providing local goods!” she said.
Twombly said the market will again be in the normal place from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursdays — on the city grounds near the skate park — through the last week of September. The entrance is on East Iowa, just west of the Fisher Center entrance. The address is 199 E. Iowa.
She said there are several returning vendors, and some new ones too.
“Remember that everything is grown and made locally, so produce will be according to what is in season in our area, and how the weather effects everything. Even baked goods can be limited to time and availability of ingredients!” she said.
Twombly said the plan for this year is to move the vendor booths forward, still keeping that horseshoe shape they used last year. The parking will be in the same general area, but Twombly need to leave room for people to easily get in and out of the market. Starting along the north, behind the vendors, will now be a drive-through lane — for pre-orders only. Twombly advised to please follow the marked area and do not drive into the neighboring property.
Customers will need to get a hold of vendors prior to the market to find out what items are available and she said that information is also available on the Facebook page and the upcoming map that will also be posted on the Facebook page. This map will show a layout of what the market will look like. It will show where to drive, and where to walk. These will both be one-way lanes. The walking lane will go in the opposite direction of the driving lane, In front of the vendor booths.
Twombly said customers and vendors will still need to follow the guidelines of social distancing and she asked everyone please be patient as they work through this process.
“The vendors are happy to be preparing for our first market, this Thursday. June 4,” she said. “The season will go all the way through until the last week of September! We are all looking forward to a great summer. Hoping for good weather, and that everyone stays happy and healthy!”
Follow the Hiawatha Farmers Market on Facebook at HiawathaFarmersMarket.ks. Contact Twombly at angelatwombly97@gmail.com or 785 547-5342 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.