The Hiawatha High School FFA is sponsoring an Agriculture Photo Contest.
To participate post your entry on Facebook or Instagram and tag Hiawatha FFA.
The FFA will repost and share an entrant's photo on the school page. The photo with the most likes on the page wins.
The contest opened Oct. 12 and continues through Nov. 13. Photos must be taken in Kansas and be agricultural related.
First place wins a $20 Visa gift card and Hiawatha FFA T-shirt. Second place wins a $15 Visa gift card and Hiawatha FFA T-shirt and third place wins a $10 Visa gift card and a Hiawatha FFA T-shirt.
