Hiawatha firefighters responded to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon and a fire at a residence in town that evening.
According to Hiawatha Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon, the first call was a grass fire as mutual aid for the Fairview Fire Department at 2479 Hazelnut Road at 3:23 p.m. He said the residents had started a brush pile on fire a couple days ago and with Tuesday's wind it stirred it back up and got into some timber.
Sheldon said the situation was under control in about an hour and the Hiawatha trucks returned to the station by 5:30 p.m.
Another call came at 6:14 p.m. for a structure fire at 211 S. Sixth Street. He said upon arrival they found the back deck next to the house was on fire. They were able to get the fire under control and prevent any damage to the house, although some smoke got into the house and so firefighters helped vent the house. He said the fire was caused by a cigarette butt.
Sheldon said there were no injuries and firefighters were on the scene about 30 minutes.
