top story Hiawatha Halloween Frolic - Floats By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Nov 2, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 The Sac & Fox Truck Stop and Trading Post float took 1st in the Business categories of both the afternoon and evening parades. It also was the overall Grand Prize winner for the evening parade. Photos by Josephine May The Morrill Public Library float took 2nd in the afternoon parade in the Business category and also the Gray's Spirit of Halloween winner in the Evening Parade. Joey May BCDS won 1st in the Decorated Vehicles for the afternoon parade. Joey May The Veda Erdley & Family took 2nd in the Family Float division in the Afternoon and Evening Parades. Joey May The Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust Float took 3rd in the afternoon parade. Joey May The Christian Motorcycle Assoc. Chap. 958 shepherds of the Road took 1st in the Evening Clubs/Organizations with their float. Joey May Ag Partners took 3rd in the Business Category of the Evening Parade with their Haunted Children in a Corn Field float. Joey May Dutch Sines took 3rd in the Decorated Vehicles category in the Evening Parade. Joey May The Hiawatha Lions Club float took 2nd in Clubs and Organizations for the Evening Parade. Joey May The Kickapoo UNITY YOuth Group took 2nd place in the Decorated Vehicles category for the Evening Parade. Joey May The Sac & Fox Casino took 2nd in the Business category in the Evening Parade. Joey May Dwaine Honea drove his 1929 Model T Rat-Rod pick-up in the parade. It took first place in the Decorated Vehicles category. Joey May The Koerperich/Chandler family took 1st in the Family Float category in both the evening and afternoon parades with their Hocus Pocus theme. The float also won the Gray's Spirit of Halloween award. The 108th Hiawatha Halloween Frolic is one for the books and the Hiawatha Chamber is excited about the floats that came out for the afternoon and evening parades.Freedom Hospice donates the prize money for the floats and the Denny and Lori Gray family also award a Spirit of Halloween for each parade.The following are the float winners:Afternoon ParadeGray's Spirit of Halloween: Hocus Pocus - Koerperich/Chandler FamilyClubs/Organizations: NoneBusinesses: 1st-Sac & Fox Truck Stop and Trading Post; 2nd-Morrill Public Library; 3rd-Morrill & Janes Bank and TrustFamily: 1st-Koerperich/Chandler Family; 2nd-Veda Erdley & Family Top Videos Decorated Vehicles: 1st-BCDSEvening ParadeGrand Prize Winner: Sac & Fox Truck Stop & Trading PostGray's Spirit of Halloween: Morrill Public LibraryClubs and Organizations: 1st-Christian Motorcycle Association Ch. 958 shepherds of the Road; 2nd-Hiawatha Lions ClubBusiness: 1st-Sac & Fox Truck Stop & Trading Post; 2nd-Sac & Fox Casino; 3rd-Ag PartnersFamily: 1st-Koerperich/Chandler Family; 2nd-Veda Erdley & FamilyDecorated Vehicles: 1st-Dwaine Honea; 2nd-Kickapoo UNITY Youth Group; 3rd-Dutch Sines Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. 