Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Contests By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Nov 10, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 17 Submitted photoPeople’s Choice Winners: Alivia Boyles, Daegan Simmons, Brantley Andres, & Kasen Patton (Rehabvisions) Submitted Photos by Josephine MayThe Aller family Fisher Price stackable and shape costumed characters walked the afternoon parade. Photos by Josephine May Brian Shefferd drives a 1968 Firebird he built in the Afternoon Parade. Shefferd is a candidate for Hiawatha mayor. Joey May More costumed characters walking in the afternoon parade. Joey May Tristan Dickinson drives the Hiawatha Fire Department truck in the afternoon parade. Joey May Horses with Rafter B Ranch bring up the rear of the afternoon parade. Joey May The Morrill Public Library float took 2nd in the afternoon parade in the Business category. Joey May The Becky Shamburg for Mayor vehicle, pictured in the Afternoon Parade, had a giant skeleton. Joey May Stacy Simmer’s cheer group paused for a short performance in front of the grandstand. Joey May The Falls City Marching Band took 2nd in the band competition. Joey May Scott Herlinger with Hook Up Towing demonstrates the capabilities of his truck. Joey May Judi Bruning drove the Robinson Lions Club decorated vehicle. Joey May Amanda Pilcher and others with Rafter B Ranch LLC decked their horses out as skeletons for the parade. Joey May Attorney General Derek Schmidt — and candidate for Governor of Kansas — waves at the crowd as he walked the Evening Parade. Joey May The Hiawatha Fire Department with Spot in the parade. Joey May The Shriners performed during the Evening Parade. Joey May Bob Sines drove his Willeys Army Jeep in the Evening Parade. As the 108th Annual Halloween Frolic is one for the books, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is still announcing contest winners.Shoebox Float ContestHigh School: Riley OlausonMiddle School: Rachel PhillipsElementary School: Annie NigusPumpkin Decorating ContestKindergarten: 1st-Erica Hooper with Rainbow Patch White Pumpkin1st/2nd Grade: 1st-Emerson Enneking with Root Beer Float; 2nd-Sawyer Blanton with Spiderman; 3rd- Annie Nigus with Zebra; 3rd-Burke Edwards with Cat in Corn Maze, Ghost Harvesting Pumpkins3rd-4th: 1st-Addie Meyer with Old Granny; 2nd-Khloe Wissler with Pumpkin spice Latte; 3rd-Liam Blanton with Sponge BobHorror Photo ContestHalloween: 1st-Tiffinie Sourk "Untitled" and 2nd-Alawna Mosher with "Lost Door"Horror: 1st- Alawana Mosher "Crawl Space," 2nd- Tiffinie Sourk "Living Dead" and 3rd-Tiffinie Sourk "Siren"Horror Digitally Altered: 1st-Malachia Anderson "The Hand of Hell," 2nd-Caleb Ditch "Self Portrait With Mask," 3rd-Caleb Ditch "Mask"Haunted House DecoratingFamily FriendlyWinner: 100 Cherokee Ave. — Cherokee Shadows2nd: 512 Iowa St. — Movie With Our Friends3rd: 805 N. 6th — The Romines3rd: 302 Iowa St. — Thack AttackSpookyWinner: 605 Miami St. — The Linck Family Haunt2nd: 501 Kickapoo St. — Revenge of the Harvest Patch 3rd: 404 Minetare Lane Late Night MenniterrorPoster ContestKindergarten: 1st-Rylee James (Miss Olson); 2nd-Dempsey Johnson (Miss Olson)1st & 2nd: 1st-Emerson Enneking (Miss Riley); 2nd-Burke Edwards (Mrs. Bannister); 3rd-Asher Brown (Mrs. Jones)3rd-4th: 1st-Adalyn Meyer (Mrs. Oldham); 2nd-Xianrae Martin Adreales (Mrs. Oldham); 3rd-Maleah Brown (Mrs. Linck)Window Painting Contest(Sponsored by Jere Bruning)4th & 5th Grade Group1st: Kinnley Johnson and Brody Nigus (Heartland Realty Midwest)2nd: Alivia Boyles, Daegan Simmons, Brantley Andres, & Kasen Patton (Rehabvisions)4th& 5th Individual1st: Marryssa Johansen (Morrill Public Library)6th & 7th Grade Group1st: Mackenzie & Tucker Shefferd (Medical Wellness Nachtigal)2nd: Ella Brown, Oakley Rhodd, Timber Rhodd, and Emerson Enneking (Deb's Images)High School1st: Riley Olauson (New China)Overall1st: Mackenzie and Tucker Shefferd (Medical Wellness Nachtigal)2nd: Riley Olauson (New China)3rd: Kinnley Johnson and Brody Nigus (Heartland Realty Midwest)People's Choice Winners: Alivia Boyles, Daegan Simmons, Brantley Andres, & Kasen Patton (Rehabvisions) 