The 2019 Hiawatha Halloween “Season of the Witch” has arrived!
The beautiful maple leaf trees have turned the wonderful fall colors that Hiawatha is so well known for and this week also brought an unexpected snow storm!
But not to worry — the 105th Frolic went on as scheduled.
The day’s events kicked off in the morning with the Business Costume Contest, sponsored by GNBank, followed by the Miss Mary Kids Costume Contest at Memorial Auditorium. The Afternoon Parade followed at 3 p.m. with business trick or treating from 3:30-5 p.m., along with Frolic and vendors around the square.
The crowning of the queen was set for 6 p.m. with a Grand Parade at 7 p.m.
Attached are just a few photos from the day’s events that occurred before our deadline on Thursday. Check out next Friday’s Hiawatha World with complete contest winners and lots of photos!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.