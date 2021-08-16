A Hiawatha home sustained major damage after a fire Friday morning.
Hiawatha Fire Chief Gene Atland reported that the call came in at 6:20 a.m. to 406 H. Eighth Street, where a fire had started.
Atland reported the occupants of the house were at home when the fire occurred and escaped safely. He said, according to the State Fire Marshal, the fire was electrical in nature - with the cause from a power line outside.
Atland said the house sustained major water and smoke damage throughout and the metal roof was destroyed.
Atland said Robinson Fire Department assisted.
