A Hiawatha home sustained significant damage in a Saturday afternoon blaze.
Hiawatha Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon reported that the call came in at 3:30 p.m. for a structure fire at 515 S. Fourth St., on Saturday.
"Upon arrival, crews found the attached lean-to on the south side of the home fully engulfed," Chief Sheldon said. "The fire spread to the main part of the home before crews were able to control the fire."
Chief Sheldon said the home sustained major structure damage as well as smoke and water damage.
The owner was home at the time of the fire and was able to vacate safely, along with a pet. Chief Sheldon said the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire and noted the house to the south sustained minor damage due to the extreme heat of the fire. He gave a huge thank you to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Hiawatha Police Department, Robinson Fire Department, Town and Country EMS and Brown County Rescue Squad for assistance.
"When events like this take place, it is a true community effort," he said, noting they were on the scene until approximately 6:15 p.m.
The owner of the home is Jeanne Holloway and family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help her replace personal items and everything lost in the fire. Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-jeanne-holloway to make a donation or contact 785-741-3633 to see how you can help.
Chief Sheldon also wanted to remind the public of protocol during fire calls and other major emergency events.
"We know everyone wants to know what is going on," he said. "This causes problems for emergency responders having a difficult time getting to the scene and navigating city streets in large apparatuses with elevated traffic."
