Hiawatha Community Hospital is sponsoring a Bike Rodeo in conjunction with Community National Night Out on Aug. 6 at the Fisher Center.
This event will be from 6-8 p.m. and is intended to help prevent bike related injuries in targeted age group 4-14 years. It is estimated that every hour 50 children visit the Emergency Department with an injury related to wheeled sports, nationwide. Helmet wearing when riding a bike can reduce the risk of serious head trauma up to 78 percent as stated by Safe Kids Worldwide, yet statistics state that up to 52 percent of children do not wear a helmet when riding a bike.
While supplies last, free bike helmets and bike lights are being offered to children ages 4-14 who participate in the event. Riders are asked to bring their own bicycles. The bicycle rodeo stations will focus on the top 3 bike/car collisions for kids which are: The Driveway Ride Out, Running a Stop Sign and The No Look Left Turn.
Children and parents will be taught the quick ABC bike check before their first ride of the day and receive proper helmet fittings and education on the rules of the road. This event was made possible by a grant from Kansas Trauma Program for Community Injury Prevention Activities.
