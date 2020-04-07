The Hiawatha Community Hospital is asking for help from the community to provide homemade surgical face masks.
According to information provided by the hospital, there is a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) which have left medical facilities in need of more supplies.
One of those basic needs includes face masks.
Anyone who wants to help can sew a homemade face mask for the Hiawatha Hospital. The hospital has said they will accept any size or style. Masks should be made of cotton or flannel, contain two or three layers and should have elastic, string or ribbon ties.
If a person would like to help and does not have a pattern, the following is an online link that might be useful: https://www.google.com/amp.usatoday.com/amp/2945209001.
Contact the hospital at 742-6229 to make arrangements for delivery in the hospital parking lot.
"We appreciate all who are willing to make masks and are overhwlemed with gratitude for the community support!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.