Effective April 2, Hiawatha Community Hospital is restricting hospital access on weekends.

Due to the continued visitor restrictions and our efforts to minimize the foot traffic through our hospital, the main lobby doors will now be locked on the weekends from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 7 a.m.

Patients coming in for services or approved visitors will need to enter through the Emergency Department doors. Everyone entering will be screened by ED staff members upon entry.

Hospital officials want to thank the community for its continued support and flexibility.

"We are proud to be serving our community during this challenging time."

