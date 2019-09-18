Hiawatha Implement Company was selected as Farm Equipment's 2019 Dealership of the Year in the over $75 million annual revenue category.
This award targets dealers representing John Deere, Case IH, New Holland, Kubota and Caterpillar from across America and Canada and is the culmination of CEO and owner Larry Roeder's 38 years in the farm equipment business.
Roeder and his uncle purchased Hiawatha Implement in 1981 and added a second location in Mound City, Mo., in 1992. They built a new 40,0000 square foot facility in Hiawatha in 2011 and expanded their Mound City location by 75 percent in 2014.
Roeder and his wife, Susan Sommers, became sole owners of the business in 2018 and currently they employee 85 total in the two locations.
Roeder and his management team have steadily increased their customer base to include not only the U.S., but also Australia, the Ukraine and South America. His philosophy on the business is to take care of customers and employees first, John Deere second and ownership last.
"One of the few solid assets we received with the purchase of our business was great employees, which made up for my lack of management experience straight out of college," Roeder said. "Employees are the intermediaries between management and customers. Over time, the business has basically evolved because of this relationship."
Roeder and his staff of Hiawatha Implement are grateful to the community for their support over the past 38 years and look forward to being a strong business leader for years to come.
"I have witnessed three super booms in agriculture and I expect to see one more," he said.
The full article and videos with the management team can be found at farm-equipment.com.
