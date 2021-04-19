Saturday was slightly chilly but a beautiful day for Hiawatha juniors and seniors to promenade and celebrate an event that has not occurred in two years.
Prom 2020 was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so this year, the Hiawatha juniors and seniors - and the crowd that gathered at the Fisher Community Center and the Brown County Courthouse - seemed extra excited for this year's event "Starry Night in Hollywood."
The red carpet grand entrance ensued promptly at 4:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center, as vehicles lined the entrance of the community center, across the street and along Morrill Avenue. There were hot rods, trucks, fancy cars, limos, a horse and carriage and a bicycle along with several other inventive vehicles used to provide an entrance.
Couples, friends and singles were dropped off at the red carpet and were announced to the crowd gathered by Karl Kliewer - retired HHS math teacher who has been an emcee for the event several times - as DJ Chris Diller provided some romantic music.
Among the special guests announced were this year's Prom Royalty - Queen Callyn Pavlish and King Gunner Smith. They were crowned at a presentation Thursday afternoon at the Hiawatha High School. Other candidates included Claire Geiger, Raven Stroud, Ethan Pruitt and Justin Hodge.
The juniors, seniors and their guests entered the Fisher Center and were treated to a great dinner in the Schuneman gymnasium edition, which started at 5:30 p.m. Following dinner, the students, friends and families gathered at the courthouse square for photos before the dance, which started at 8 p.m. Following the dance, students were able to attend After Prom at Power Play in Kansas City and were bused there and back as part of the fun.
The prom at Hiawatha High is always planned by the junior class - led by a prom planning team. This year's junior class sponsor was Kathy Kliewer, who is certainly not new to the position. She said the event went wonderfully, everyone looked great and she said the transition from dinner to dance couldn't have gone any better without all of her great help. In order to space out tables for the meal, while still keeping with a bigger dance floor, the gymnasium was used for both events with a tear down time following dinner.
Deb's Images provided photos for the event - find her on Facebook, where photos are posted from the event. Additional photos can be found on the Hiawatha World Facebook page.
(0) comments
