Hiawatha lit up with holiday spirit for the 1st Merry and Bright Night Saturday.
This was the first event of what the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau hopes to be an annual event. This year, more than 50 people signed up their residential and business locations and addresses were provided for residents to drive around and view holiday displays.
In addition, Santa Claus was spotted at the Clock Tower building, waving through the window at the many cars driving by for the event. Several families stopped for photos with Santa peeking through the window behind them.
The Presbyterian Church also had a living nativity during the event.
Ashley Olson, HCVB board secretary and chairman of the committee for the Merry and Bright Night event, said she was very pleased with the turnout. There was not a contest this year, but she said they just wanted everyone to spread holiday cheer by lighting up the town.
"I was extremely pleased with the turnout I witnessed for our 1st Annual Merry and Bright Night," she said. "There were a lot of beautifully decorated houses and it made me smile to see so many cars driving up and down the streets of Hiawatha! I can't wait for next year!"
The Hiawatha Chamber wanted to remind residents that the holiday ornament featuring the Brown County Historical Society is still available, as well as a limited number of the 2019 ornament, featuring Santa flying over the Clock Tower building. Contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.