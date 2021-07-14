The Hiawatha Lions Club is sponsoring a cruise night on the east side of the courthouse square in Hiawatha from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.
There will be a car show with people's choice judging and also a selfie photo scavenger hunt and a 50/50 raffle. A hot dog and hamburger meal will also be available.
