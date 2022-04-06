The Hiawatha Lions Club sponsored a “Corn Dog Cruise Night” on Friday evening at the Tres Soles parking lot in downtown Hiawatha.
Several people came out with vintage vehicles and the Lions also sponsored a gun raffle, which was won by a man from Savannah, Mo.
The event was co-sponsored by Hiawatha Sonic Drive-in. Lions member John Wright said Sonic's Mike Bartlett has been a big supporter of the Lions.
He said the Lions will plan another event this summer.
