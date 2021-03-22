A 41-year-old Hiawatha man was arrested on Saturday evening after a chase by Brown County deputies that included short areas of Nemaha and Jackson counties.
Sheriff John Merchant reported that at approximately 6:50 p.m., a Brown County deputy was on routine patrol northbound on US 75 HWY in the vicinity of 150th Road when he encountered a southbound vehicle traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over for the deputy and a short chase ensued which went through a small portion of Nemaha County and ended in Jackson County where the driver stopped near the area of 1st and Y road.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, James Leroy Spicer, 41, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Felony Flee to Elude, Felony Obstruction, Reckless Driving and No Proof of Insurance.
The case is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's office. No injuries, accidents or damage to vehicles were reported as a result of this incident.
