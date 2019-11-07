A 27-year-old Hiawatha man was arrested in Falls City, Neb., on Sunday in connection with a vehicle break-in and drug charges.
MSC News reports that the Falls City Police Department received a complaint of a vehicle break-in at Sapp Brother’s convenience store at 2 p.m. Sunday. An officer made contact with two individuals parked on the south side of the building and one individual was believed to be Michael A. Costa, who had active warrants out of Brown County. He was questioned about his identity and allegedly gave a false name to police.
The FCPD reported that when the officer attempted to detain him, he physically resisted and continued to claim he was someone else. He was cuffed and it was confirmed he was Michael Costa.
The investigation revealed that Costa had allegedly met a minor at the location to sell him marijuana, which was recovered from the scene, along with a digital scale.
Costa was booked into the Richardson County Jail on felony charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana to a person under 18, false reporting, obstruction an officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In addition, Cost is being held on a Brown County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
