A Hiawatha man was arrested in Jackson County on drug charges following a traffic stop.
Sheriff Tim Morse reports on Jan. 1, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a 2007 gold Cadillac on Arizona Ave. near Banner in Holton at approximately 12:30 pm for an alleged traffic infraction.
The driver, Charles Ernest Wilson, 38, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Wilson also had an outstanding Brown County warrant and an outstanding City of Topeka warrant. Wilson was booked into the Jackson County Jail where he awaits bond.
