A 27-year-old Hiawatha man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges.
According to a news release from the Hiawatha Police Department, at about 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Hiawatha Police Department assisted by the Brown County Sheriff Office, made contact with the occupants of 408 S. 11th in Hiawatha in an attempt to serve a felony arrest warrant for Avery C. Steward.
Chief John Defore said officers located Steward and he was arrested without incident. Chief Defore said at the time of the arrest, Steward was attempting to conceal suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia on his person.
Steward was booked into the Brown County Jail for outstanding felony warrant, felony possession of illegal narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chief Defore said all possible criminal charges are under review by the Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill and all further press releases will be at his discretion. The Hiawatha Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff Department.
Steward is currently in the Brown County Jail on a $2,500 bond on drug charges, in addition to a failure to appear warrant. Steward was among five people arrested on drug charges at this same location earlier this month.
