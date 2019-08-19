A 30-year-old Hiawatha man was charged Thursday on weapon, drug and burglary charges in Brown County District Court.
According to Sheriff John Merchant, Tobey Barnhart, Jr., was arrested by the Hiawatha Police and Brown County Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 8 on a Brown County $75,000 felon in possession of a weapon warrant.
"An active investigation by the Sheriff's office has been ongoing, and additional charges of possession of meth, possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a weapon by felon, burglary of a dwelling, and conspiracy to commit burglary have been filed by the Brown County Attorney’s Office, who assisted law enforcement with the preparation of numerous search warrants that were executed over the last week."
According to the criminal complaint filed in Brown County District Court on Thursday, Barnhart was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts of felony theft.
In addition, Barnhart faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft in a separate case filed Aug. 12 along with a criminal possession of a firearm in a case filed Aug. 6.
According to the complaint, Barnhart is charged in connection with the burglary of a residence at 2242 Nighthawk Road and burglary of a shop located on 2572 Linden Road. Among items stolen were multiple firearms, a chainsaw, television, power washer, wildlife cameras, ammunition, crossbow and other items.
Barnhart is currently in the Brown County Jail on a total bond of $185,000. He is set for preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in all three cases.
