A 28-year-old Hiawatha man was arrested on a five-count complaint charging him with internet child pornography trading and sexual exploitation of a child.
According to a press release by the Hiawatha Police Department,Richard Hargett was arrested on Oct. 14 on a 5 count complaint charging him with one count of Internet Trading in Child Pornography and four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, level 5 person felonies.
According to the HPD report, the arrest followed an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department following a case referral by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
As part of the investigation officers executed a search warrant on a residence occupied by Hargett and seized electronics, hard drives, computers, and other data storage devices, which were believed to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14 years. Following an extensive digital forensic examination of the electronic media by the Hiawatha Police Department Digital Forensics Unit and the U.S. Secret Service Digital Forensics Unit, the five count complaint against Hargett was filed in the District Court of Brown County.
This case remains under investigation. The Hiawatha Police Department and Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill are affiliate members of the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
