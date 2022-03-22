A 28-year-old Hiawatha man was convicted of internet trading in child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child in Brown County District Court on Tuesday.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the defendant Richard Hargett entered guilty pleas prior to Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing that was set in advance of his May 10 scheduled jury trial. Hargett had previously entered not guilty pleas to the Level 5 person felonies.
Hargett was arrested Oct. 14, following an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department after a case referral by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force — which Hill and the HPD are members of.
Hill said as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on a residence occupied by Hargett and seized electronics, hard drives, computers, and other data storage devices, which were believed to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14 years. Following an extensive digital forensic examination of the electronic media by the Hiawatha Police Department Digital Forensics Unit, Topeka Police Department, and the U.S. Secret Service Digital Forensics Unit, the charges were filed.
Hargett’s sentencing was scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 6 in Brown County District Court. Hill said that depending on criminal history, Hargett faces a prison sentence of 31 to 136 months and lifetime registration as a sex offender.
