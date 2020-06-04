A 25-year-old Hiawatha man waived extradition to Kansas during an appearance in Richardson County Court Wednesday.
MSC News reports that Lane Ferris was arrested in Humboldt, Neb., on May 28 by a Richardson County Deputy for possession of methamphetamine, obstructing government operations and possession of narcotic equipment.
Ferris was pulled over about 1:45 a.m. because of a broken tail light. He allegedly provided a false identity. During a search of the vehicle, a substance believed to be methamphetamine and narcotic equipment
were recovered.
According to the MSC News report, Ferris was wanted on a warrant out of Nemaha County, Kan., on charges of violating the 22nd Judicial Districts Community Corrections Program Ferris was involved in by failing to abstain from drug usage and failing to report to Community Corrections as directed.
Ferris was in the program following his conviction for felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
